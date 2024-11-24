Jeff Goldblum rips into his 'Wicked' character: 'Self-glorifying nincompoop'

Jeff Goldblum isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to his Wicked character, the Wizard of Oz.
The 71-year-old actor didn’t hold back in a recent interview, calling the manipulative leader a "self-glorifying nincompoop" who abuses his power and authority, per Entertainment Weekly.
Goldblum even drew comparisons between the Wizard and his Grandmaster character from Thor: Ragnarok, describing both characters as power-hungry figures blinded by their own egos.
In Wicked, the Wizard is far from the bumbling humbug of earlier Wizard of Oz adaptations. Goldblum’s version is a manipulative leader who exploits others’ magic to create a dystopian regime. Alongside Madam Morrible (played by Michelle Yeoh), the Wizard vilifies Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), falsely framing her as the Wicked Witch of the West.
Goldblum notes that the interplay between the Wizard’s authoritarian grip and Elphaba’s genuine magic delivers a universal message about leadership. "Real power," he says, "has to do with connection, the ability to make beautiful things, and impacting others positively."
Goldblum also reflected on the broader themes of Wicked. "Around the world, leadership doesn’t always take the most enlightened path," he observed, hinting at the story's timeless relevance.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked brings the beloved 2003 Broadway musical to the big screen. The film stars Erivo, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey, and Bowen Yang, with its first installment now in theaters.
