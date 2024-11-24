Denise Van Outen shares surprising details about joining celeb dating app

Denise Van Outen, American singer and dancer, has shared exciting chapter of her life with her fans that she is currently enjoying the celeb dating app.

The 50-year-old TV personality revealed that she has joined the exclusive app, where most of the celebrities find their partners and dates.

Denise was in a serious relationship with Jimmy Barba, a property developer, for almost like 18 months before they mutually decided to part ways, but they are still in contact with each other.

During her recent interview with The Sun, she explained: "We have decided to part ways, but we remain great friends, and our families and children are still in touch."

"I said yes to going on a dating and joined [exclusive celebrity app] Raya. I was so scared of dating, but I’ve gone on quite a few different dates with different people," she added.

The TV star went on revealing, "I’ve seen so many celebrities, but you aren’t allowed to say who is on there. It’s really funny as they try to match you, and some people who pop up are my mates. It’s been really fun."

Denise is currently enjoying her swiping right journey on the app, as she's not in any hurry to rush into new relationship with any guy.