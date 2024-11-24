Perrie Edwards and Rita Ora bring glamour and drama to HITS Radio Live

Perrie Edwards, American singer who rose to immense fame as a member of girl group Little Mix, and Rita Ora, talented singer and songwriter, recently brought the heat to HITS Radio Live.

On Saturday, Perrie and Rita burned the stage with their show-stopping outfits and star power as they performed The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

The Forget About Us hitmaker flaunted her beautiful unique style in a big fluffy red coat and thigh high red leather boots as she wore a red corset top under with matching mini skirt and a astonishing pearl necklace.

Rita, who recently launched her one more Primark collection, also decided to wear the corset top with zippers and cute ties which was paired up with matching mini skirt like her fellow star Perrie.

The blazing performances came right after the former band member of the girl group band Little Mix, 31, thrilled her fans earlier this month by releasing a hit Christmas single.

However, taking to her Instagram account, the Tears singer explained the importance of Christmas in her life and how it always bring joy to her life.

Perrie, who started her solo career in 2024, captioned the video: "2 weeks ago I wanted to write a Christmas song, so I organised a writing session with the most magical humans."

"It was written and I recorded the next day. It's about Alex being in Turkey so I ask the main man Santa to bring him home for Christmas," she added.