John Travolta pens touching birthday tribute to son: ‘My Ben’

John Travolta marks his youngest son Benjamin's 14th birthday

John Travolta showered love on his son Benjamin on his birthday.

On Saturday, November 23, the 70-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account to mark his youngest kid’s 14th birthday with a loving note.

"Happy birthday, my Ben. Your dad loves you! And so does Peanut!" he wrote for the birthday boy, whom Travolta welcomed with his late wife, actress Kelly Preston.

Along with the brief yet loved-up birthday note, the doting father shared a photo of Benjamin cuddling up to their dog, Peanut.

The Welcome Back star famously adopted the furry pal after Jamie Lee Curtis brought her on stage during a segment at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

In addition to the 14-year-old, Travolta had a daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, with his late wife.

The 24-year-old sibling also celebrated her little brother’s birthday on social media.

"Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!!!! I love you," Ella wrote simply, adding a heart emoji.

Alongside her message, she shared a photo of her baby brother aboard a boat, posing before of a beautiful sunset.

Additionally, back in 2021, Travolta and his kids lost Preston following her death after a two-year private battle with breast cancer.