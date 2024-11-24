'Wicked' director guides how to watch musical in theatre: 'If you want...'

Cinema bosses are playing 'Wicked' in theatres with low volumes

Wicked director Jon M Chu has addressed the demand of the audience going in theatres to watch the musical involving the volume issue.

Taking it to X account, Chu raised concerns about the cinemas lowering the sound while playing Wicked. He says the volume should be increased as only then, the viewers would enjoy the musical adaptation.

The director wrote: “Tell your movie theater to turn it up to a seven…. I’ve gone to a couple screenings and they are more like a 6.4.”

He continued: “If you want it the way it was intended, seven is the way.”

The post immediate caught attention of the fans, who seconded the complain made by Jon.

One wrote: “I’m showing this tweet the moment I walk into a theater.”

“I literally said yesterday the volume seems sooo low! I’m saying something at my next screening”, wrote another fan.

Crazy Rich Asians director made this complain after the cinema bosses released a statement about how the cinegoers should respect their fellow theatregoers while watching the Wicked.

AMC, in a preshow advisory video, stated: “At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No Flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

Wicked is a musical-drama starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.