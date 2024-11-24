Eminem's pregnant daughter Hailie glows while cradling growing baby bump

Hailie first revealed the news to her rapper father, a moment captured in his 'Temporary' music video

Hailie Jade Scott is glowing as she steps into her next chapter as a first-time mom.

Eminem’s 28-year-old daughter — who announced in October that she and husband Evan McClintock are expecting their first child — took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet moment from a recent wedding she attended with her husband Evan McClintock.

In the photo, Hailie cradles her baby bump while posing with Evan, captioning the post, “Ending wedding season with my favorite plus 2...”

Dressed in a sleek black gown with her hair pulled back, Scott coordinated perfectly with McClintock’s classic black suit, white shirt, and red tie.

The couple’s stylish evening follows the announcement that they’re expecting a baby boy, revealed last month on her podcast, Just A Little Shady.

The celebration also comes weeks after Eminem’s emotional music video for Temporary, featuring heartfelt throwbacks of Hailie. The video ends with the rapper capturing the touching moment Scott shared her pregnancy news, presenting him with a “Grandpa” jersey and a sonogram.

Hailie's wedding in May also carried a subtle secret. Her podcast co-host Brittany Ednie revealed Scott cleverly masked her pregnancy by handing off drinks for Ednie to finish. “She was so responsible,” Ednie recalled, laughing about the covert operation.