Zayn Malik returns to spotlight with heartfelt nod to Liam Payne

Zayn Malik pays moving tribute to Liam Payne during first show back on stage.

Zayn Malik made a poignant return to the stage on Saturday, telling fans, "It’s good to be back," as he performed at the Leeds O2 Academy during his highly anticipated Stairway to the Sky tour.

The 31-year-old singer’s comeback was filled with emotion as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his late One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16.

The concert, rescheduled in light of Liam's untimely death, drew fans eager to see Zayn back in his element.

During the show, a powerful moment unfolded when the stage backdrop lit up with the words: "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you, bro," accompanied by a red heart, drawing an emotional response from the crowd.

Opening the night with a warm nod to his roots, he said, "It’s good to be back up North."

In a special surprise, he performed his chart-topping hit Pillow Talk live for the first time, sharing with fans, "This might be a pretty decent moment for you all. This is the first time I’ve ever sung this song live… this song is called Pillow Talk."

He wore a black Tupac T-shirt paired with grey denim cargo trousers, adding a red cap that matched his microphone.

Later, he threw on a denim jacket as he passionately performed to a crowd that was visibly moved by the tribute.

Zayn's tribute to Liam resonated deeply, as many fans commented on how tough it must have been for the singer.

"Such a lovely tribute! I can’t imagine how he’s feeling right now," one fan said. Another shared, "Zayn's tribute to Liam at his first show back – my heart's breaking all over again."