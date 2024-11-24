Paris Hilton turns heads at star-studded show in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton recently surprised fans with a stunning appearance on the fourth day of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.

According to Daily Mail, the 43-year-old songstress attended the star-studded event on November 23, 2024.

Notably, Paris donned a black top with leather trousers. She elevated her look by wearing a matching sports jacket.

The mother-of-two was reportedly accompanied by several prominent Hollywood figures including Paul Mescal, Ashley Graham, Gordon Ramsay, Steve Aoki, Adam Peaty, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Paul Wesley, at the event.

The Stars Are Blind singer’s latest outing came shortly after she reacted to the rumours of cosmetic surgeries.

In a new episode of the Eponymous podcast with Zach Sang, the House of Wax actress revealed that she has never done any Botox to enhance her physical looks.

Paris stated, "I feel proud that I'm all natural."

The Turn It Up hitmaker further explained that she, "Stayed out of the sun and never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."

On the professional front, Paris released a song titled Without Love on November 23, 2024, featuring co-singer, Maria Becerra.