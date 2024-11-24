Queen Camilla health update: Palace shares good news

Queen Camilla is on the road to recovery from a chest infection, a palace insider claimed.

As per the Mail, the Queen Consort coughs while speaking, however, apart from that, she is "on good form."

The source shared, "[The Queen] is a great believer that the show must go on and hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."

It is important to note that Camilla stepped back from attending the Royal Variety Performance on Friday night on the advice of her doctors.

An insider revealed that the Queen was "naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved."

Notably, King Charles marked solo attendance at the event as his beloved wife "sensibly" accepted her medical team's suggestion and stayed home in London.

For the unversed, on Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen just a few hours before the Royal Variety Performance.

The spokesperson shared that Camilla continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms as a result of her recent chest infection.

"...As a result [her] doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest."