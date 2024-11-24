Selena Gomez reveals truth behind 'playing' the victim

Selena Gomez puts foot down on being seen as 'victim'

Selena Gomez is finally putting her foot down on being seen as a 'victim' as she opens up about her health journey.

The multi-hyphenate star, who previously detailed on her bipolar depression diagnosis, also offered an inside glimpse into getting a kidney transplant.

The former Disney star explained that her intention was to serve as a role model for others, suffering from similar health conditions.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Emilia Perez star shared her stance on the misconception surrounding her health disclosure.

The 33-year-old said that it "makes me so mad because it genuinely is such a strong thing to be vulnerable."

Speaking to the outlet, she further went on to add, “It was terrifying for me to let people inside my world that way, but I was doing it because I felt like maybe this would help someone, and that’s what I care about.

"I just wanted people to feel less alone, and I wanted people to understand, ‘Oh, she was literally going through a really hard time, that’s why she cancelled those two tours.

"But that’s really cool that she wants to help other people.’ That’s all I saw this as. And people completely misunderstood what I was trying to do with it. Not everyone, just a group of people, and they love to label me as this victim.

"And it’s funny because the things that I walked through, I fully believe I’m one of the strongest people that I have ever known. So, yeah, that always just bothers me.”

Gomez, who has also been crowned as one of the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood, expressed her frustration over the fact that no matter how hard she tries, she won't be able to change the public's narrative.