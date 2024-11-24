Sean Evans shares Maya Rudolph’s extreme reaction to ‘Hot Ones’ offer

Sean Evans recalls Maya Rudolph's response to his 'Hot Ones' invitation

Sean Evans revealed Maya Rudolph would never make an appearance at his Hot Ones segment despite doing its fictionalised versions not once but thrice.

In a recent Hot Ones episode, sitting across the table with Bowen Yang, the First We Feast show host recalled the unforgettable moment when the Saturday Night Live alum turned down his offer to come to his fiery show.

"When I did Loot, I was like, 'Hey, you know, here you are now doing fake Hot Ones for the third time. When Loot comes on, you should come on the show. That would be a nice full-circle thing,'" Evans told Yang.

"And then, she said to me — I’ll never forget this — she goes, 'Sean, I’ll sit down with you and talk about whatever. There is no way in fuh-UCK I’m ever eating those wings!' That’s what she said to me," the Youtuber remembered.

Evans reminisced about the event from the time he played himself in the Season two scene of Rudolph’s Apple TV+ series Loot, in which her billionaire philanthropist character Molly does the challenge.

Before the Loot scene, the 52-year-old comedian played Beyoncé in a Hot Ones sketch on a 2021 episode of SNL that she hosted.

Rudolph reprised the sketch last season as country Beyoncé, with cast member Mikey Day reprising his impression of Evans.