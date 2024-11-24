King Charles set to experience emotional change amid cancer journey

Buckingham Palace is all set to close its doors for the next three years, leaving King Charles to experience nostalgic change.

For the unversed, GB reported that the iconic royal residence will not be hosting state visits as it will undergo a "£369million refurbishment programme."

Notably, the King will welcome the Emir of Qatar next month at Buckingham Palace, which will be the final state visit until 2027.

The future state visits will take place in Windsor Castle during the palace's renovation.

Moreover, the monarch has shifted from his old office to the Belgian Suite, which also includes the Orleans Room, a place where Charles was born in November 1948.

Now, a close pal of King Charles told The Times, "He is always aware of the significance of history, and the decision to be based in the Orleans Room won't have been taken without half a smile."

The source added, "The King will enjoy the symmetry of discharging his duties as monarch in the room where he was born."

As per the report, it will be an emotional change for the King amid his ongoing cancer battle.