Taylor Swift’s reaction for Travis Kelce’s family once again wins hearts

Taylor Swift proves to be a die-hard Kelce-family fan.

The singer, 34, in her recent Eras Tour Show celebrates Jason and Kylie Kelce’s exciting pregnancy news.

The Anti-hero hitmaker subtly liked the Kylie’s pregnancy news that she revealed on Friday. The retired NFL pro and Kylie will be welcoming fourth girl in 2025.

Jason’s wife, 32, shared the news by posting a photo of their three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months — posing together in pink knit sweaters with the phrase “Big Sister” embroidered across each one.

As the girls adorably dons matching sweaters, their respond to the news varied widely.

The photo showcased the trio's disparate reactions. Wyatt looked stunned, her hands covering her head.

Elliotte radiated joy, sporting a huge smile. In stark contrast, Bennett was visibly distressed, tears flowing down her cheeks.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie captioned the post. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

Notably, the Lover crooner “liking” the post, many of their family and friends congratulated the parents-to-be in the comments section.

“Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!,” Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting her third child with Patrick Mahomes, wrote.

Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, added, “Love it!!!”