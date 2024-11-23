Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce celebrate Jason Kelce’s baby announcement

Taylor Swift has seemingly been checking up on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family even on tour.
The 34-year-old pop superstar, who’s currently wrapping up the last leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour is happy to know about Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s expected baby.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker liked the pregnancy announcement post on Friday, November 22nd the same day she was performing her fifth Eras Tour show in Toronto.
Donna Kelce also shared her excitement as she wrote, “Love it!!!” in the comments section,
Jason and his wife are expecting their fourth baby girl as Kylie announced in an Instagram post.
Kylie broke the good news by sharing an adorable picture of their three daughters together, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months.
The mom of three wrote in the caption, "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”
The girls has various expressions going on in the photo, with Wyatt covering her ears with her hands, while Elliotte smiled and Bennett appeared to cry, in matching pink sweaters with the words "big sister" embroidered on them.
“At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" Kylie quipped.
This comes after Swift has gotten close to Travis’ family since they started dating last year.
The Lover singer sat next to Donna in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium when she attended the game on November 4th.
The Kelce family has also shown unwavering support for the Grammy-winning songstress attending multiple shows of Eras Tour.
I’m a Celebrity is seen as a testing ground for her potential to become the next major ITV personality
King Charles finally succeeds to bring Harry and William together with his wise move
Donald Trump’s 'ignorant and hurtful' comment about Queen Elizabeth’s family sparks outrage
Lamorne Morris reacts to fans loving his ‘Wicked’ scene from 'New Girl'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on May 19, 2018
Liam Payne was sadly laid to rest on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends