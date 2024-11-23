Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce celebrate Jason Kelce’s baby announcement

Taylor Swift has seemingly gotten close to Travis Kelce's family over the year

Taylor Swift has seemingly been checking up on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family even on tour.

The 34-year-old pop superstar, who’s currently wrapping up the last leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour is happy to know about Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s expected baby.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker liked the pregnancy announcement post on Friday, November 22nd the same day she was performing her fifth Eras Tour show in Toronto.

Donna Kelce also shared her excitement as she wrote, “Love it!!!” in the comments section,

Jason and his wife are expecting their fourth baby girl as Kylie announced in an Instagram post.

Kylie broke the good news by sharing an adorable picture of their three daughters together, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months.

The mom of three wrote in the caption, "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”

The girls has various expressions going on in the photo, with Wyatt covering her ears with her hands, while Elliotte smiled and Bennett appeared to cry, in matching pink sweaters with the words "big sister" embroidered on them.

“At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" Kylie quipped.

This comes after Swift has gotten close to Travis’ family since they started dating last year.

The Lover singer sat next to Donna in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium when she attended the game on November 4th.

The Kelce family has also shown unwavering support for the Grammy-winning songstress attending multiple shows of Eras Tour.