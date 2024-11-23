Hailey Bieber marks first post-baby birthday with pal Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber celebrates 28th birthday surrounded by friends

Hailey Bieber got off from mom duties for a day as she celebrated her 28th birthday with friends.

The supermodel joined her friends Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey for a birthday dinner on Friday, November 22nd.

Following the birthday bash, Bieber took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her party on story posts.

The pictures featured the new mom sporting an elegant all-black outfit based on a fur jacket and hot pants with sheer pantyhose.

The beauty mogul completed her look with a shining choker and silver earrings as she put her hair up in a half updo.

Bieber’s first post showed a blue and red neon “Martini Bar” sign above the drinks shelf at the party.

She then shared a picture of her birthday cake which was decorated in white, blue and gold icing and read “a tiny bit 28” written in the centre.

Jenner was seen presenting the cake to the birthday girl in a clip she re-shared.

In another re-post, the supermodel was seen clapping as another chocolate cake was presented.

Bieber then shared more pictures of herself posing with her glass of drink.

This marks the first birthday the skincare mogul celebrated since welcoming her first child with Justin Bieber, back in August.

The Baby singer seemingly was not present at the celebration since he did not appear in any of the pictures.