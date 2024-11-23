King Charles receives bad news from Canada after Prince Harry’s visit

King Charles became the target of a brutal snub after Prince Harry wrapped his warm and welcoming visit solo visit to Canada.

According to reports, newly elected officials, who were supposed to take the King’s oath in a Canadian town, refused to swear allegiance to the monarch, which led to the complete stop of the council’s operations.

Unless the officials agree to take the oath, the council cannot perform any king of function.

“We can’t do anything legally required of us under the Municipal Act,” Stephen Johnson, who was elected mayor in Dawson City last month, told BBC. “It's a bit of a sticky situation.”

Johnson went on to add that the refusal to take the oath is “done with no disrespect to His Majesty King Charles.”

The new officials have until December 9th to take the oath, otherwise their win will be invalidated.

The news comes just a day after Prince Harry returned to the U.S. following his brief visit to Vancouver to promote the upcoming 2025 Invictus Games.

King Charles’ son, who stepped down from his senior position in 2020, was received with open arms as he surprised football fans with his appearance at The Grey Cup on Sunday.

He also visited The Seaforth Armoury, where he engaged with students, veterans, as he launched his school initiative. The next day he was invited to meet Indigenous leaders and was introduced to young people from all Four Host Nations.

In an official statement by the Sussex office, issued on Friday, Harry “extend[ed] his heartfelt thanks to all those who have contributed to these important conversations and initiatives, ensuring the Games remain a powerful force for healing and change.”

The snub to King Charles also comes after Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe shouted at the monarch after his speech to the Australian parliament in Canberra, last month.

“This is not your land. This is not your land,” Thorpe yelled. “You are not my King, you are not our King.”

It appears that similar sentiment runs in Canada as some insist that the King’s oath is “outdated”.