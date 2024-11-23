Ariana Grande and 'Wicked' co-star heat up romance amid premiere

Inside Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's whirlwind romance

Ariana Grande is head over heels in love with her Wicked film co-star Ethan Slater as she shares a doting relationship with him.

The 31-year-old singer, who previously called off her marriage with ex husband Dalton Gomez due to their long-distance relationship, has finally found the love of her life during the filming of the highly-anticipated film.

Ari has kept her fans in loop regarding her high-profile relationship with the actor as many of her songs are speculated to be offering an inside glimpse into her relationship blues.

The singer didn’t hesitate to drop her album Eternal Sunshine in 2024, with several other controversial tracks, including Imperfect For You and Yes, And?

With the release of the Musical/ Fantasy film Wicked on Friday, November 22, the couple has blessed fans with several cute red carpet moments.

For the unversed, the We Can’t Be Friends hitmaker moved to New York with Slater after he broke things off with his wife Lilly Jay, going on to meet each other’s families by October 2023.

The actress, who plays Glinda in the film, finalised her marriage around the same time, in October 2023.