Prince William faces new trouble ahead of Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are growing worried for their safety after the couple nearly escaped a threatening incident at their Windsor Home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who reside in Adelaide Cottage situated on the Windsor grounds, were just minutes away from a theft attempt last week.

The couple is apparently “burning the midnight oil” trying to sort things out after the unexpected security breach, per royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

According to The Sun report, the two masked men, who raided the property to steal farm vehicles, “must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while”.

The intruders reportedly smashed the gate which the William and Kate often use as it is near to their Adelaide Cottage.

“They must be quite worried. I bet they’ve been burning the midnight oil trying to sort that one out,” Edwards told the outlet.

He also noted that “nothing’s perfect” and since the estate is “vast”, the culprits “wouldn’t have got too close to the house anyway.”

Edwards added that break-in was nevertheless “frightening” and Prince William “would have been quite concerned.”

“It is very important to keep the Royal Family safe and I imagine William probably had some questions to ask, but they just went for the vehicles, not to harm anybody,” he pointed out.

The news came at the heels of Kate’s upcoming Christmas Carol concert, for which the future Queen is also sending out invites.

Whilst preparing for the big event, Kate missed out on the annual diplomatic dinner held at the Buckingham Palace which William had attended.