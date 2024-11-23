Liam Payne, Matthew Perry shared deep bond before death?

Matthew Perry, Liam Payne died on October 28, 2023 and October 16, 2024 respectively

Liam Payne and Matthew Perry, both, are such celebrities whose death sent many into deep shock and sadness.

The two of them died somewhat due to same reason that is 'drugs'. Both have been extremely vocal about their addiction prior to their demise.

It has now been uncovered that the duo also shared a strong and deep secret bond with a commonality.

As per the sources, Liam and Matthew became friends before the latter’s death. They often use to discuss their struggles and interests with each other.

Radar Online shared: “They had been friends on the quiet for many months before Matthew's death.”

“They found they were kindred spirits: two men who found it tough to deal with the price of fame and two guys who escaped their demons with the help of drink and drugs.”

The 31-year-old singer and 54-year-old actor had a mutual obsession with the DC comics superhero, 'Batman'.

“They often chatted online about their shared love for the fantasy world of Batman,” added the source.

After hearing the tragic news of Perry’s demise, Payne was extremely bummed.

“It hit Liam very hard when Matthew died but he also understood more than most people the type of life he had lived.”

However, the two of them belonged to different niches, but their struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and love for Batman brought them closer.

