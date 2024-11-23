Lisa showers love on 'Number One Girl' from BLACKPINK in new post

Lisa revealed her number one gal from BLACKPINK.
On Friday, November 22, Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, took to her Instagram Stories to show support for her bandmate Rosé shortly after the latter released her new solo single, Number One Girl.
"You will always be my no.1 girl [blooming pink heart emoji]," the Rockstar hitmaker captioned a photo of Rosé, 27, wearing a white t-shirt with the song's title printed in red.
Along with Lisa, 27, other BLACKPINK members, including Jennie and Jisoo, supported Rosé by posting snippets from the song's music video and loving notes.
In addition, Billboard reported that in a candid conversation with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Rosé, 27, opened up about the inspiration behind Number One Girl.
"We wrote that song the day after I went to this event," she recalled. "I felt so empty, and I remember feeling so miserable."
"And then that night, I ended up finding myself on social media, and then I end up looking for all these comments that are just going to obviously shatter me," Rose continued. "I’m so disappointed in myself. Because I think I’ve grown up being like, 'Be confident in yourself. When people say things to you, don’t let it get to you.'"
The APT hitmaker explained that Number One Girl is about "toxic" relationships, saying, "I was so obsessed with these people who weren’t kind to me and who really didn’t know me."
It's worth noting that Rosé dropped Number One Girl just as her previous collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT, continues to dominate the charts.
