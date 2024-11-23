Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to receive special gifts on Christmas

According to Us Weekly magazine, Travis' brother Jason Kelce recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, where he discussed his plans for the upcoming festive season.

During the show, the host asked Jason about his Christmas gift plans for his younger sibling and his girlfriend.

The father-of-three responded, "It’s tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want."

"You gotta go to handmade gifts [or] something sentimental, maybe, that is near and dear to them," Jason added.

Furthermore, Jason believes DIY gifts could work well in Travis and Taylor’s case.

While teasing the Swifties, Jason jokingly said, "I have gotten something up my sleeve this year, A macaroni necklace? Friendship macaroni necklaces? Maybe we just started a trend?"

An insider has previously revealed that the Fortnight singer has formed a strong bond with Travis’s family amid their romance.

The tipster added, "Taylor has been integrated into the family, They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her."

For the unknowns, Taylor and Travis have been romantically linked since September 2023. The two have also sparked engagement rumours in January 2024.