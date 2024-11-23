How Cher made studio comeback because of Alexander Edwards romance

Cher makes a return to studio alongside Alexander Edwards

Cher was brought back into the studio by love.

The songstress’ return to the recording studio may have been sparked by the influence of her much-younger boyfriend, Alexander Edwards.

The legendary singer, who hasn’t released a new album (excluding her recent holiday collection) since 2013, is reportedly feeling “inspired” musically by Edwards, according to sources.

The music executive has even introduced her to new tracks to kick-start the project.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Fallon asked Cher, “Could there be another album? Would you do another one?” to which the 78-year-old icon responded, “I’m about to.”

A source revealed to Page Six that Cher and Edwards, 38, plan to begin studio sessions early next year, adding that the singer is “really excited” about the collaboration.

There is also speculation about a potential Las Vegas residency. While one insider noted that there are no current plans, they added, “you never know.”

Cher has previously performed in Las Vegas three times: at Caesar’s Palace in 1980, again from 2008 to 2011, and most recently from 2017 to 2020 at Dolby Live.

Edwards, formerly the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam and now with Sony Music Publishing, collaborated with Cher on her 2023 Christmas album. He even has a producing credit on the track Drop Top Sleigh Ride, which features Tyga.

In March, Cher—who has achieved a No. 1 hit in every decade since the 1960s—shared her enthusiasm about working with Edwards, telling E! News, “I think like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

The couple, first linked in 2022, are said to be very close, with Edwards reportedly spending more time at Cher’s Malibu home.