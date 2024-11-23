Taylor Swift shares emotional moment with mom after Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift has always shared a close bond with her mom

Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked straight into her mother’s arms as she stepped down from the stage of Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old songstress performed her fourth show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday, November 21st, as she comes closer to the end of the record-breaking tour.

In a video shared by a fan on X, the Anti-Hero hitmaker could be seen walking off the stage and waving to fans as her mom Andrea waited at the backstage.

When the 14-time-Grammy winner reached mom, the pair shared a long comforting embrace with Andrea rubbing her daughter’s back with a smile.

"TAYLOR LEAVING AND HUGGING ANDREA I CRY," the fan wrote alongside the video, which ended at the moment the mother-daughter duo exit the backstage entrance with an arm around each other.

This comes after Swift lit the stage with mashups of Better Than Revenge from Speak Now and Mr. Perfectly Fine from Fearless (Taylor's Version) as well as State of Grace from Red and Labyrinth from Midnights as the surprise songs for the fourth Toronto show.

The Eras Tour approaches its end as the mega popstar is set to perform two more shows in Toronto and then head to Vancouver, where it concludes after three shows from December 6th-8th.