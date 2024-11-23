Meryl Streep tells 'Death Becomes Her' successor Megan Hilty to 'break a leg'

Meryl Streep passed on the torch of her character Madeline Ashton to Megan Hilty for Brodway

Meryl Streep is passing the torch to Megan Hilty with her signature charm and wit.

Ahead of Death Becomes Her’s Broadway opening on Thursday, November 21, Hilty, 43, shared an Instagram photo of a stunning bouquet sent by Streep, accompanied by a cheeky note channeling her iconic character, Madeline Ashton.

"Break a leg, or I'll break it for you," Streep, 75, wrote. "With dried and undying love and respect, Meryl." Hilty was floored, writing that the gesture left her “dead” as fans eagerly await the musical adaptation of the 1992 dark comedy classic.

The Broadway production reimagines the twisted tale of Madeline and Helen, frenemies locked in eternal youth and rivalry thanks to a mysterious potion. With its tagline “Life’s a b***h and then you die. Or not!” the musical promises a fresh yet faithful take on the cult favorite.

Hilty, a Tony nominee for Noises Off, has fully embraced Streep’s legacy, even humorously using Streep’s accolades in her Playbill bio. Fans couldn’t get enough of the nod, which lists Streep’s awards and credits as if they belong to Hilty, alongside a lone mention of Hilty’s NBC series Smash.

In a previous interview with People magazine, Hilty joked that she’d “fall to the floor” if Streep ever reached out. Now that dream has come true, adding extra sparkle to her Broadway debut as the immortal Madeline Ashton.