Bruno Mars hypes 'my girls' Lady Gaga and Rosé for record-breaking hits

Both songs topped Billboard charts across the globe

Bruno Mars is celebrating major wins with his powerhouse collaborators, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the singer gave a shoutout to his “girls” for their record-breaking success on recent tracks, according to Billboard.

Mars highlighted the achievements of his collaboration with Gaga, Die With a Smile, which dominated the Billboard Global 200 for eight weeks, peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, and earned two Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year.

The song also became the fastest in Spotify history to hit one billion streams. Released in August, it continues to shine, recently taking the top spot on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.

As for his collaboration with Rosé on APT., the track made history by hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, marking the first time in over a decade that a Western act achieved this feat. The song is also spending its fourth consecutive week ruling both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“My girls Gaga and Rosie out here making history,” Mars wrote, sharing his pride in their milestones.