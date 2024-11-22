James Norton exposes WhatsApp group with Hollywood stars

James Norton dishes on his experience creating 'Joy'

James Norton has revealed the unusual name of a WhatsApp group he shares with tight-knit group of Hollywood co-stars in a new interview.

The 39-year-old actor appeared on The Graham Norton show episode which airs on Friday, November 22nd for the promotion of his new movie Joy.

Discussing the film based on the story of three British scientists who developed IVF, he shared that the actors now share a WhatsApp group.

“The film is important and really wonderful because it is righting a wrong. History has forgotten Jean Purdy who was vital to the science, but because she was a woman she was not honoured as she should have been.”

James added, “It is a sweet story about good people doing good things. There was a lot of love in the film and on the set and it was great hanging out with Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie for the summer.”

The Little Women actor also shared that “The three of us now have a WhatsApp group call the 'Fallopians'!”

The movie, Joy, was released on Friday and it tells the true story behind the birth of world’s first “test-tube baby,” Louise Joy Brown in 1987, detailing a decade long struggle behind it.