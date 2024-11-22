Queen Camilla withdraws from Royal Variety Performance amid lingering illness

Queen Camilla will be notably absent from tonight’s Royal Variety Performance after being advised by doctors to rest following a recent chest infection.

Despite her busy schedule earlier this week, the Queen continues to experience lingering post-viral symptoms, prompting health experts to urge caution.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms.

After a week of engagements, her doctors have recommended that Her Majesty prioritise sufficient rest. With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from tonight's Royal Variety Performance."

While Her Majesty recuperates, King Charles will still attend the prestigious event as planned, ensuring the Royal Family's presence is felt at the star-studded evening.

Fans and well-wishers will undoubtedly be hoping for Queen Camilla’s swift recovery.

A royal source shared with GB News: "She’s naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that the show must go on.

She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."

While Camilla remains in London tonight, King Charles will attend the glittering event solo, ensuring royal representation continues.

The Queen is set to travel to Sandringham later this week as planned.