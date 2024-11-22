Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to be separated again

Prince Harry decides to return to UK without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has decided to say goodbye to his wife Meghan Markle again as he's returning to the UK without the Duchess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be separated again as Harry will return to the UK without Meghan Markle for his court case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), a royal commentator has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex is involved in a legal battle against the publishers of The Sun with a trial to take place in January 2025.

Harry's barrister told the High Court that he “is one of two claimants whose claims are still live” over allegations of unlawful information gathering. However, over 30 other claimants, who were originally part of the legal action, have settled with the publisher.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claims Meghan Markle won't accompany Harry to the UK for the trial.

"I think that will be done separately, there are several reasons why Meghan will not come to the UK at the moment," the expert told GB News.

"It is perfectly obvious why, just look at the opinion polls. Of course, there is a rift with the Royal Family, there is no reason for her to come."

It is to mention here that the Duchess has not travelled to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. However, Harry has made several solo trips back to the country of his birth.