Vera Farmiga bids farewell to 'The Conjuring' husband Patrick Wilson

Wilson and Farmiga have played paranormal power couple Ed and Lorraine Warren for a decade

Vera Farmiga is bidding farewell to her on-screen husband Patrick Wilson as their time as paranormal power couple Ed and Lorraine Warren comes to an end.

The actress took to Instagram on Nov. 21 to share her feelings as Wilson wrapped filming for The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final chapter of the beloved horror series.

“Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said ‘I do’ to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren. Today, he wraps,” Farmiga wrote alongside a vintage-style wedding photo of the duo.

Reflecting on their 12-year journey, she added, “It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. I cherish you…”

Farmiga’s post celebrated their years of laughter and teamwork, saying Wilson would soon trade his “sweat-soaked demonologist garb” for his real life with wife Dagmara Domińczyk. Meanwhile, Farmiga cherishes her own life with husband Renn Hawkey.

The pair, both 51, first joined forces in James Wan’s The Conjuring in 2013, reprising their roles in subsequent films and spinoffs, including Annabelle Comes Home. The franchise, known for its eerie yet heartwarming portrayal of the Warrens, cemented their on-screen bond as one of Hollywood’s most memorable duos.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, set for release on Sept. 5, 2025, marks the end of an era for both the actors and fans of the horror saga.