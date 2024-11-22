Vera Farmiga bids farewell to 'The Conjuring' husband Patrick Wilson

Vera Farmiga is bidding farewell to her on-screen husband Patrick Wilson as their time as paranormal power couple Ed and Lorraine Warren comes to an end.
The actress took to Instagram on Nov. 21 to share her feelings as Wilson wrapped filming for The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final chapter of the beloved horror series.
“Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said ‘I do’ to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren. Today, he wraps,” Farmiga wrote alongside a vintage-style wedding photo of the duo.
Reflecting on their 12-year journey, she added, “It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. I cherish you…”
Farmiga’s post celebrated their years of laughter and teamwork, saying Wilson would soon trade his “sweat-soaked demonologist garb” for his real life with wife Dagmara Domińczyk. Meanwhile, Farmiga cherishes her own life with husband Renn Hawkey.
The pair, both 51, first joined forces in James Wan’s The Conjuring in 2013, reprising their roles in subsequent films and spinoffs, including Annabelle Comes Home. The franchise, known for its eerie yet heartwarming portrayal of the Warrens, cemented their on-screen bond as one of Hollywood’s most memorable duos.
The Conjuring: Last Rites, set for release on Sept. 5, 2025, marks the end of an era for both the actors and fans of the horror saga.
Jennifer Garner reached to her optimum after acting as a mediator between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Sabrina Carpenter shares heartfelt note for her fans after wrapping up American leg of 'Short n' Sweet' Tour
Keke Palmer opens up about her struggles with childhood fame while speaking to Drew Barrymore
Selena Gomez reacts to fan's comment on her multiple releases this year
'John Wick' director reveals he learned a year later that Eva Longoria saved the film during crucial time
Taylor Swift’s pal Cara Delevingne reflects on brief stay with the singer after horrible breakup