Jin reveals what makes 'Happy' more personal than BTS albums

Jin released his debut solo album 'Happy' on November 15

Jin, the final BTS member to release his solo album, recently opened up about what sets his first album, Happy, apart from the group’s albums.

During a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, the 31-year-old K-pop star shared that his six-track solo album feels "more personal" than anything has put out with BTS.

"A BTS album incorporates the opinion of all the members, so it is a mix of many individual opinions," Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, explained. "Whereas for this album it includes my opinion only, so it feels more personal to me."

Elsewhere during their conversation, Jin revealed why he chose the title Happy for his album.

"Happiness is a very important word and holds value to me," he said. "Simply because it is so important to me, I wanted to express happiness through music. So, that’s why the title of my album is Happy."

Jin has been making waves with a series of milestones lately. After releasing Happy on November 15, he made his first-ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show on November 20.

He also treated fans to a live rendition of his lead track, Running Wild, marking yet another first for the BTS star.