Angelina Jolie reveals kids' plans to keep low profile after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie makes surprising admission about children's future plans

Angelina Jolie is making a surprising admission about her children in rare update.

The Hollywood A-lister, who is a proud mom to six children, opened up about her family life during an exclusive interview.

While endorsing her new film Maria on Thursday, November 21, the Academy Award winner explained why her children are adamant to stay away from the spotlight.

In response to a question about her kids’ future plans, the actress told Good Morning America that none of them “want to be in front of the camera.”

Speaking to the outlet, Angelina expressed admiration for her children as she referred to motherhood as the ultimate source of her ‘happiness.’

She said, "You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.

"None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time.

"They're quite private. Shiloh's extremely private. They weren't born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”

Previously, The Tourist star revealed to E! News that her children were “especially shy” and “very private people.”

The 49-year-old is mother to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who she shares with her former husband Brad Pitt.