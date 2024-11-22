Selena Gomez takes pride in fan's 'hilarious' comment about her career

Selena Gomez responds to fan's comment about her career

Selena Gomez is taking pride in a random fan's comment about her making waves in the industry as it has been a great year for the former Disney star so far.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who last starred in Only Murders in the Building and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place alongside her groundbreaking role in Emilia Perez, took to her Instagram to share a rare moment with her 423 million followers.

Sharing an inside glimpse into just one of her many fans’ life, Gomez reacted to a meme she found on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, November 21.

The meme read, “It’s so funny to be a Selena Gomez fan rn. I’m currently watching Emilia Perez in my room where as my brother and sister are watching Only Murders and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in their respective rooms lmao.”

The Love On hitmaker was left swooning over the claim as she wrote across the post, “My dream come true lol.”

This comes on the heels of the Rare Beauty founder’s appreciation of the Perfect Magazine for capturing her dimensions flawlessly during an intimate shoot.