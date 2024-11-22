Nicole Kidman under fire for ‘celebrating’ her divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is facing hard time after the viral meme, showing her do happy dance after getting divorced from Tom Cruise.

Kidman, 57, recently sat with British GQ and told the magazine that her picture was taken out of context.

As per the actress, she was not celebrating her 2001 split from Cruise, 62, but rather filming a scene for an unnamed movie.

“That was from a film, that wasn’t real life,” she insisted. “I know that image!”

The viral picture was claimed to be clicked outside her lawyer’s office after settling for divorce.

The Oscar winner could be seen strutted down a sunny sidewalk with her eyes closed and her arms raised in relief.

However, the actress insisted the widely believed scenario is completely false.

As the Babygirl star refused it had anything to do with Cruise, she notably did not specify which movie she was referring to, leading social media monikers to do some digging of their own.

The social media army, on the other hand, did not find Kidman wearing similar outfit in any of her film.

“ok I just did a deep dive on this and not only does she not specify which movie it was, none of her legions of fans even have a hypothesis as to which movie it could have been. so I feel comfortable concluding that she’s lying and it really is a post-divorce paparazzi shot,” one X user wrote Monday in a post that has garnered more than 1 million views.

“I can’t remember a movie where she went totally barefaced AND wigless?” another replied, to which a third added, “Also what movie would call for her to be dressed in those sneakers with that outfit??”

“I looked it up too and gave up cause none of the movies she’s in during 2001 even match this vibe,” a fourth chimed in.

Kidman and Cruised tied the knot in 1990 and the couple decided to part ways in 2001. The duo during their marriage adopted two kids daughter Isabella, now 31, and son Connor, 29.