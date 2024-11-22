Prince William makes headlines about reign as King Charles coronation cost revealed

Prince William makes headline about reign as King Charles coronation cost revealed

King Charles III's coronation's cost has been revealed amid speculations about Prince William's crowing ceremony.

The King and Queen's coronation spending is also being compared to the expenses of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), in its annual report released on November 21, revealed that $90.69 million was spent on the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London on May 6, 2023.As per reports,

The DCMS reported spending $63.37 million on the event, funded by the monarch's Treasury, with $27.33 million allocated to the Home Office for policing.

The total bill for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral was $204 million, according to The Telegraph's report.

The report reveals that more than double the amount was spent on the late Queen's funeral arrangements versus her son's coronation, which slid in $3.77 million under budget.

However, the report has triggered a new debate about William's coronation as royal fans and commentators believe it would totally be different from his dad as he wants to highlight environmental issues, homelessness and mental health in his coronation.

The future King also wants to modernise the monarchy to stay relevant in today's world.