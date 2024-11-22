King Charles gets emotional as he meets indigenous woman after backlash

King Charles shared a heartfelt moment with an indigenous woman at the launch of the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance.

The monarch got emotional while meeting the lady from the indigenous community after facing backlash during his recent tour of Australia in October.

On November 21, the royal family shared that the King joined "scientists and business and indigenous leaders" at St James’s Palace to promote climate-friendly projects.

Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry's father met the experts to "hear how a new framework developed by His Majesty’s @circulareconomyalliance could help build a bioeconomy that is climate neutral and in harmony with nature."

It is important to note that King Charles' pleasant meeting with the Indigenous leaders followed an incident in Australia where he was heckled by Senator Lidia Thorpe, who shouted, "Not my King" and "This is not your land."

The monarch seemingly responded to the criticism during his key speech at the Commonwealth Nations meeting in Samoa.

Charles said, "I understand from listening to people across the Commonwealth how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate. It is vital therefore, that we understand our history to guide us to make the right choices in the future."