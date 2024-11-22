King Charles honours Duchess Sophie with key role to mark sombre event

Duchess Sophie shares King Charles key message to mark sombre event

Duchess Sophie shared King Charles' key message to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

The official Instagram page of the royal family revealed that the Duchess of Edinburgh delivered a notable speech written by the monarch at the memorial event in Birmingham New Street Station on Thursday.

Wearing a long khaki green coat, Sophie marked the 50th anniversary of the sad event.

The Duchess read the message written by the King, "As you come together to mark fifty years since the terrible events of 21st November 1974, my wife and I would like to take this opportunity to say that you, and all those affected by this dreadful attack, remain very much in our thoughts."

"Today we remember the twenty-one people who lost their lives so cruelly and all who were injured, many of them grievously. We also pay heartfelt tribute to those who rushed to their aid."

The monarch said that the "dreadful tragedies" that occurred fifty years ago, left us devastated and "touched us all, many of us very personally."

He added, "To see the brave strides forward that have since been made towards lasting peace and meaningful reconciliation, and the close bonds of love and friendship which now bind this city together, makes me exceptionally proud and thankful."

It is important to note that Duchess Sophie, known as the royal family's secret weapon, has been representing the monarch at significant events, especially since his cancer diagnosis.