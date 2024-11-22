Denzel Washington reflects on Hollywood’s take on ‘religion’

Denzel Washington shares his views on Hollywood vs Religion

Denzel Washington has recently confessed that the religious discourse is not considered “fashionable” in Hollywood.

While writing essay for Esquire magazine, the Unstoppable actor recalled visiting the Pentecostal West Angeles church in Los Angeles at the suggestion of actor and director Robert Townsend in the 1980s.

Reflecting on his experience, Denzel wrote, “The biggest moment of my life was when I was filled with the Holy Spirit.”

The Fences actor revealed his faith is stronger now than when he was a child, explaining, “Things I said about God when I was a little boy, just reciting them in church along with everybody else, I know now. God is real. God is love. God is the only way.”

“I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town,” mentioned the 69-year-old.

Looking at the entertainment industry, Denzel stated, “I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable.”

“But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe,” added the actor.

Elsewhere in the essay, Denzel disclosed that he never had “a lot of actor friends” besides Samuel L. Jackson.

The Equalizer actor also shared he did not consider Hollywood as an institution in the essay.

“There’s no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard,” he wrote.

Denzel pointed out, “It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So, I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll.”

Meanwhile, Denzel can be seen Gladiator II, which will release in theatres today (November 22).