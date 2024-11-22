Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend takes back assault, defamation lawsuit

Jonathan Majors

Case Dismissed.

Jonathan Majors’ legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has come to an end as she dismissed a federal lawsuit against the actor on Thursday, November 21.

In the suit, Jabbari had accused Majors of assault and defamation.

The Creed III and Marvel star was convicted in December 2023 of two misdemeanour counts related to assaulting Jabbari in the back seat of an SUV.

Earlier this year, he was sentenced to attend domestic violence counselling.

Jabbari filed her lawsuit in March, alleging defamation after Majors maintained in a Good Morning America interview that he had “never laid [his] hands on a woman,” despite the guilty verdict.

In a joint court filing on Thursday, attorneys for both sides announced, “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

Neither party’s legal team responded to requests for comment.

Majors had been poised for a major career year in 2023, with starring roles alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III and as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, his arrest in March 2023 resulted in significant fallout. Majors was dropped by his management and PR agencies, and Marvel Studios severed ties with him following the court’s decision.

Originally set to lead as the villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Majors’ role was scrapped. Marvel shifted focus to Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role of Doctor Doom.

In 2024, Majors began rebuilding his career, landing a role in Merciless, a thriller directed by Martin Villeneuve. His film Magazine Dreams was picked up for release by Briarcliff Entertainment after being dropped by Searchlight Pictures.

Despite the challenges, Majors has consistently denied the assault allegations and expressed hope for resuming his career in Hollywood.