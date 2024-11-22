Kaia Gerber talks about Pamela Anderson’s role in Elementary School era

Kaia Gerber recalls Pamela Anderson elementary school job

Kaia Gerber recalled how Pamela Anderson was involved in her Elementary School era.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Nov. 20, the Bottoms actress shared a surprising memory from her childhood involving Pamela Anderson.

The 23-year-old revealed that the Baywatch star, now 57, served as a crossing guard at her elementary school.

“She wore the yellow safety vest and everything,” Gerber recalled. “I didn’t know how good I had it then.”

Anderson previously spoke about her role as a safety patrol volunteer in a 2008 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

At the time, she was juggling her job helping kids cross the street with her dazzling performances in the Las Vegas show Hans Klok: The Beauty of Magic.

“I'm safety patrol on Mondays at my sons' school with the neon vest and everything. It's really hot,” she said, according to CBS News.

“You help the children out to get to school. You help them out of the car and then you shut the door.”

Anderson also shared how her busy schedule sometimes led to memorable moments. Due to late nights performing and early mornings getting her kids ready, she often showed up at the school still wearing her set makeup.

“I get in around 3 or 4 in the morning, and I'm up at 6:30 a.m. with my kids making breakfast, 8 a.m. at school, and who washes their face?" Anderson joked. “People always look at me funny anyway.”

Despite the challenges, Anderson said she enjoyed her role as a crossing guard.

“I get a lot of high fives. [Other parents] think it's funny that I'm there doing that. I'm a mom. You have to do it, and I love it,” she said.