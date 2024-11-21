Lindsay Lohan shares witty comeback to Disney CEO at 'Parent Trap' premiere

Lindsay Lohan revealed that she never auditioned for a film after 'The Parent Trap'

Lindsay Lohan had a cheeky response ready when Disney CEO Michael Eisner mistook her for having a twin at The Parent Trap premiere in 1998.

Reflecting on the moment during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Freaky Friday alum, 38, revealed her playful reaction to Eisner’s question about her “sister.”

“I was so young, and I don’t even know how I thought to say this,” Lohan recalled. “But I told him, ‘Well, you should have paid me double because I don’t have one!’”

The quip left Cohen and the audience in stitches as she reminisced about her iconic debut role as Hallie Parker and Annie James in the Disney classic.

The Parent Trap marked Lohan’s feature film debut, where her seamless portrayal of twins separated at birth led many — including Eisner — to believe she had a real-life sibling. While she doesn’t have a twin, Lohan’s younger sister, Aliana, made a brief appearance in the movie as a child at the airport.

During the Bravo interview, Lohan also dropped a surprising career tidbit, revealing that The Parent Trap was her first and only audition. “I haven’t auditioned since then,” she admitted.

Now promoting her holiday film Our Little Secret, Lohan continues to captivate audiences, blending nostalgia with new ventures.