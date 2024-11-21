Kelsea Ballerini lights up the stage with Noah Kahan at 2024 CMA Awards

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan join hands for CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan took the invoked emotions in the audience by performing their country duet Cowboys Cry Too at the 2024 CMA Awards, on Wednesday, November 20th.

The Stick Season hitmaker, 27, joined Ballerini, 31, on the stage as smoke drifted across the stage and waterworks were set off.

The collaborators wore matching white outfits for the occasion as they bellowed out to the beat.

This performance comes after the Peter Pan songstress revealed her inspiration for her latest album to People Magazine, in October.

Talking about Patterns, the songstress shared, “I think this thing happens when you turn 30 where you kind of assess your life, and I came up for air and I was like, ‘Okay, all right, let's take a little inventory here. What in my life right now do I love?’”

She added, “’what feels uncomfortable? What have I contributed to both of those things? What are my patterns? And then what do I want to work on and edit on myself? And then in my closest, most interpersonal relationships, what do I want to edit and challenge and celebrate also?’”

Continuing, she shared, "That's, really, thematically the whole record. It's just a deep dive in the self-assessment of entering my thirties."