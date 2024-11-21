BTS’ Jin recalls playing 'joke' on Coldplay's Chris Martin that turned out 'real'

Jin promotes solo album 'Happy' at 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon

BTS’ Jin once played a joke on Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin that ended up being beneficial for the Korean singer.

In a recent interview, member of BTS boy band unveiled that he is a true fan of Coldplay. He also shared that it was an honour for him that he got a chance to work with globally acclaimed band.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked: “Are you a big fan of rock? And who is your favorite rock artist?”

The 31-year-old artist replied in his native language: “I really, really love Coldplay. I had a chance to work with Coldplay before. A few years ago - before this album - Chris Martin gave me a song he wrote. We worked on it together and it was an honor for me.”

Fallon, to confirm, asked “I heard he gave you a guitar?”

Jin clarified that he once jokingly asked Chris for his guitar and he just casually gave it away.

“Yes! I was hanging out with Chris Martin and he had a guitar from his tour, I jokingly asked him, ‘Can I have this guitar?’ Chris Martin was like, ‘Of course!”

“I was so happy. Now it’s a family heirloom”, concluded the Dynamite singer.

Jin, 31, made his solo appearance in Jimmy Fallon’s show on November 20 to promote his first ever solo album, Happy.