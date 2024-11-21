BTS’ Jin recalls playing 'joke' on Coldplay's Chris Martin that turned out 'real'

 
Thursday November 21, 2024
Jin promotes solo album 'Happy' at 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon

By Web Desk
November 21, 2024
BTS’ Jin once played a joke on Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin that ended up being beneficial for the Korean singer.

In a recent interview, member of BTS boy band unveiled that he is a true fan of Coldplay. He also shared that it was an honour for him that he got a chance to work with globally acclaimed band.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked: “Are you a big fan of rock? And who is your favorite rock artist?”

The 31-year-old artist replied in his native language: “I really, really love Coldplay. I had a chance to work with Coldplay before. A few years ago - before this album - Chris Martin gave me a song he wrote. We worked on it together and it was an honor for me.”

Fallon, to confirm, asked “I heard he gave you a guitar?”

Jin clarified that he once jokingly asked Chris for his guitar and he just casually gave it away.

“Yes! I was hanging out with Chris Martin and he had a guitar from his tour, I jokingly asked him, ‘Can I have this guitar?’ Chris Martin was like, ‘Of course!”

“I was so happy. Now it’s a family heirloom”, concluded the Dynamite singer.

Jin, 31, made his solo appearance in Jimmy Fallon’s show on November 20 to promote his first ever solo album, Happy.