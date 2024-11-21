Lady Gaga, Post Malone set to rock the stage at Coachella 2025

Lady Gaga and Post Malone fans can dance because the two singers will be headlining the 2025 edition of Coachella.

The US famous music festival is gearing up for some legit fun as it announced star-studded line-up for the forthcoming year which will take place in April 2025, as per Variety.

As per schedule, the Bad Romance singer will top the Friday night at the California festival in 2025.

The Sunflower vocalist will close the event on the Sunday night.

Including the two singers, Green Day will also be headlining the festival on Saturday evening.

Other notable acts on the lineup include Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, The Prodigy, Kraftwerk, The Go-Go's, Benson Boone, FKA twigs, and Basement Jaxx.

Moreover, beabadoobee, Three 6 Mafia, Anitta, Zedd, Japanese Breakfast, Darkside, Amyl & the Sniffers, Mustard, T-Pain, Arca, Rema, ENHYPEN, Shaboozey, Miike Snow, the Dare Jimmy Eat World, Circle Jerks, Djo, A.G. Cook, Fcukers, Blonde Redhead, and more will also perform.

Coachella 2025 will descend upon the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, spanning two weekends: Friday, April 11, to Sunday, April 13, and Friday, April 18, to Sunday, April 20.