Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce after record-breaking game

Taylor Swift looks stunning in a recent New York party appearance

Taylor Swift spellbound fans as she stepped out at a private club in New York following her beau Travis Kelce's big game.

The Style crooner took a break from the 'Eras Tour' concerts in Toronto for a fun night in her residential city with Faith Hill, Este Haim and stylist Ashley Avignone on November 20th.

The 34-year-old looked out of this world in a chic co-ord black and white plaid skirt and trench coat, elevating her look with Gucci platform loafers and a black Fendi peekaboo bag.

Swift's most eye-catching accessory was a gold wrist , which is said to be a gift from her athlete boyfriend Kelce.

It is to mention that the wristwatch marks a rare fashion statement as the pop-star usually complements her look with rings and bracelet. The timepiece made it's debut at the Kansas City Chiefs game on November 4th.

The theories about the sparkling present came up during the game when Kelce added a twist to his touchdown celebration. The sportsman lifted his hand and tapped on his left wrist, while Swift seemed to glance down at the watch.

Kelce’s gesture sparked speculation as fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their theories on songstress' new sparkling accessory.

One user wrote: “When Taylor wore that watch, it was all we could see! And now Travis is doing a wrist tap? Coincidence? I think not."

"It's a classic 'if you know, you know' moment," wrote another fan.

While one penned, “Not to connect everything Taylor does to Travis but she did wear a watch today for what seems to have been the first time."

Taylor Swift was last seen supporting beau Travis Kelce at this game as the singer soon got busy with her final Eras Tour shows in Canada.