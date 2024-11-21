BTS' Jin rocks crowd with first-ever live performance of 'Running Wild'

'Running Wild' is the title track of Jin's debut solo album 'Happy'

Jin is sending fans into a frenzy with several exciting firsts lately.

The Worldwide Handsome BTS member performed his latest track, Running Wild, live for the very first time since its release on November 15.

On Wednesday, November 20, Jin, 31, made his solo debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed the single from his debut solo album, Happy, in front of a live audience.

Taking over the Tonight Show stage with his vocal talent, the K-pop idol rocked a green fringed silk jacket, black pants, and a white shirt.

Running Wild is the title track of Jin’s debut solo album, Happy. The album, which dropped on November 15, includes six tracks, with the music video for Running Wild also making its debut, further piquing fan excitement.

In addition to Running Wild, Happy features five other tracks, including the pre-released single I’ll Be There, which the eldest BTS member dropped on October 25.

Other songs on the album include Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window, and I Will Come to You.

Jin has been treating BTS ARMY to a series of variety show appearances, new music, and fan events since he was discharged from mandatory military service on June 12.