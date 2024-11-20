One Direction fans react to 1D reunion at Liam Payne’s funeral: 'Heartbroken'

One Direction fans are devastated with the 'right people, wrong time' reunion at Liam Payne's funeral

One Direction fans flooded social media after Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson were spotted at Liam Payne's funeral.

The sight of the former bandmates together sparked a wave of emotional responses from fans deeming it as a "One Direction reunion," as they long yearned for the iconic boy band to reunite, however they certainly didn’t expect it to happen under these circumstances.

As images from the funeral of the Night Changes hitmaker began circulating on social media, fans around the world expressed their grief in the comments section.

"The boys have reunited. Right people, wrong time…" one fan wrote.

"Never thought the reunion would happen this way," another lamented.

"They came back in the worst possible way :(" one fan chimed in with a red heartbroken emoji.

"After years of waiting, this is not what we wanted," a fourth devastated fan wrote.

"My heart is BROKEN," another fan added.

As fans reacted to the unexpected scene of Malik, Styles, Horan, Tomlinson together, many social media users criticised those referring to it as "reunion", emphasizing the need for respect.

"This is a funeral… A mother and father mourn the loss of their son. Have some respect!" one user commented.

"It’s not a reunion. Show some respect," another wrote.

A third explained, "They came together at the worst possible place, at a place they never wished they'd be. I wouldn’t consider this a reunion."

For the unversed, Payne tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.