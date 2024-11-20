Denzel Washington unveils reason of distancing himself from 'Oscars'

'Gladiator II' star admits being bitter after an Oscar loss

Denzel Washington opened up why has distanced himself from being present at the Academy Awards.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, Denzel recalled losing out to Kevin Spacey for his phenomenal performance in film, American Beauty.

The 69-year-old admitted that the failure back then made him 'bitter' which is why he stepped back and decided not to attend the Oscars anymore.

The Gladiator II star shared: “I told [Pauletta Pearson, Denzel’s wife], I don’t care about that. Hey: They don’t care about me? I don’t care. You vote. You watch them. I ain’t watching that.”

The action star opened saying that he gave up, while confessing that he don't even know what movies he made during the time.

“I gave up. I got bitter. My pity party. So I’ll tell you, for about 15 years, from 1999 to 2014 when I put the beverage down, I was bitter. I don’t even know offhand what movies I made then - I guess John Q, Manchurian Candidate. But I didn’t know I was bitter", told Man of Fire actor.

Washington is once again hearing awards buzz after his spectacular performance in the latest Gladiator sequel along side Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.