Denzel Washington unveils reason of distancing himself from 'Oscars'

Denzel Washington opened up why has distanced himself from being present at the Academy Awards.
In an interview with Esquire magazine, Denzel recalled losing out to Kevin Spacey for his phenomenal performance in film, American Beauty.
The 69-year-old admitted that the failure back then made him 'bitter' which is why he stepped back and decided not to attend the Oscars anymore.
The Gladiator II star shared: “I told [Pauletta Pearson, Denzel’s wife], I don’t care about that. Hey: They don’t care about me? I don’t care. You vote. You watch them. I ain’t watching that.”
The action star opened saying that he gave up, while confessing that he don't even know what movies he made during the time.
“I gave up. I got bitter. My pity party. So I’ll tell you, for about 15 years, from 1999 to 2014 when I put the beverage down, I was bitter. I don’t even know offhand what movies I made then - I guess John Q, Manchurian Candidate. But I didn’t know I was bitter", told Man of Fire actor.
Washington is once again hearing awards buzz after his spectacular performance in the latest Gladiator sequel along side Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.
'I think my body was telling me,' reflects the 'We Live in Time' star about what prompted her to get tested
Prince Harry's New York stunt seems to be a message to the royals
Jungkook's fans are gearing up to flood streets in Chicago
Prince Harry's jokes in Invictus Games promo video draw criticism
Diddy’s legal drama experiences a surprising turn of events after recent procession
Diddy's new video reveals terrible details from his freak-off arranged for rapper Meek Hill