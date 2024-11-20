Diddy case takes unexpected turn after responding to prosecutors

Diddy's trial is scheduled to start in spring 2025

Sean Diddy Combs, who was expected to remain behind the bars until his trial starts next year, has found a ray of hope after recent hearing.

After the disgraced rapper’s team filed a claim that Diddy’s legal rights had been overstepped by the prosecutors when they seized the documents found in a search of his prison cell, the federal judge announced that he would not consider evidence that the prosecutors have enlisted.

Judge Arun Subramanian also called for immediate destruction of the 19 pages of notes obtained after the sweep by prosecution.

For the recent hearing on Tuesday, November 19th, the Bad Boy Records founder reportedly appeared relaxed as he made his way to the court, without shackles and in a khaki jumpsuit.

This comes after the prosecutors’ accusations received a response by Diddy’s attorney who called the prison cell sweep, an "outrageous government conduct" and a "due process violation.

“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Combs' head attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court Tuesday. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs."

In another defence filing, the lawyers also requested for Diddy to appear in court hearings unshackled for all future appearances.

They argued that his appearance in shackles could create "juror bias," because of the height of press coverage the proceedings get. The judge also granted the request in latest hearing.

This is the first positive legal outcome for the music mogul since he has been denied two bail requests.