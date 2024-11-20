Prince Harry faces backlash over use of foul language in Invictus video

Prince Harry has come under fire for using "bad language" in a new promotional video for the Invictus Games, set to take place in Canada in February.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a playful sketch with US music star Jelly Roll, who is also set to headline the closing ceremony of the event next year.

The video, filmed at the East Side Ink tattoo parlour in New York, shows the pair joking around as Jelly Roll offers to give Harry his first tattoo in exchange for the royal's participation in the games.

During the sketch, Jelly Roll suggested that Harry get a tattoo to commemorate the Invictus Games, prompting Harry to quip that he would rather ask the singer to "do" the games instead.

The banter escalated when Harry jokingly requested that the tattoo be placed on his "lower back" or "a**e," leading some fans to criticize his choice of words.

The video, meant to promote the upcoming event, has sparked mixed reactions online.

However, not all viewers were amused by Harry’s language and the nature of the video. Many royal fans took to social media to voice their disapproval.

One user posted the video on X, questioning how the PR stunt could possibly help veterans, calling it "cringe."

Royal commentator Angela Levin echoed the sentiment, retweeting the video with the remark, "His bad language doesn’t fit comfortably when you have a title and are over 40."

Others shared similar concerns, with one commenting, "Harry’s a complete embarrassment, cheapens royalty with every ill-thought-out PR stunt."