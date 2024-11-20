Liam Payne gets emotional tribute from son 'Bear' amid funeral

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik attends Liam Payne's funeral

Amid the memorial of Liam Payne, the late singer has received a special and heartwarming tribute from seven-year-old son Bear.

On Wednesday, the casket carrying Liam was seen arriving at the church led by two white horses. The black-coloured coffin was covered in white rose with the word ‘son’ implied on its top with red roses.

Whereas, word 'Daddy' was also spelled out in blue roses placed outside the St. Mary’s church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, which was reportedly a tribute by the Teardrops singer’s son.

The chest was then carried into the church by four men wearing black suits, reported Mirror US.

Little Bear attended his father’s last rites in Wolverhampton with mother Cheryl Cole. However, she came in to pay her respects to the departed soul, but she entered through the backdoor entrance which is why the pop star was not captured.

Cole and Payne welcomed son Bear in March 2017. The couple announced their split a year after baby boy’s birth.

The 31-year-old singer’s memorial also reunited the former One Direction band again after nine years. All of the boys including; Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan showed up to the last rites of their late friend.